Police: 10-year-old child killed in Edwardsville shooting

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — According to Edwardsville Police, a 10-year-old has been killed in a shooting is under investigation.

It happened Wednesday night around 9 p.m. on Tobin Lane in Edwardsville. Police say several adults were in the home at the time when one of them was handling a handgun which discharged, striking the victim in the upper torso.

The child was taken by ambulance to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital where he died.

Pennsylvania State Police processed the scene. An autopsy is being completed Thursday afternoon.

Edwardsville PD and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office are conducting interviews. At this point, no charges have been filed.

