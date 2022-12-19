SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Salem Township Police Department reports that one has died after a crash on Salem Boulevard, also known as Route 11.

At about 1:00 p.m. on Monday, Salem Township Police Department and the Mocanaqua Volunteer Fire Department responded to a car crash in the 1000 block of Salem Boulevard.

Police say the crash involved two vehicles with three injured.

As the injured were being transported, police say one of the involved parties died as they were awaiting transport in Columbia County and the Columbia County Coroner was called to the scene.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will provide more details as they become available.