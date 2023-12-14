EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Polaris Industries has recently recalled two of their recreational off-road vehicles (ORVs) due to crash hazards and risk of serious injury.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on Thursday, December 14, Polaris Industries recalled all RZR 200 Youth ORV model years 2021-2024 because the steering system can lock up while in use, which poses a crash hazard and risks serious injury to children.

Polaris Industries estimates around 19,000 of these ORVs have been sold in the U.S. and about 950 in Canada.

The CPSC added that on Thursday, December 14, Polaris Industries also recalled all Ranger XP Kinetc ORVs model years 2023-2024, because when the brake and throttle pedals are pressed simultaneously it can deactivate the throttle. If the brake is then released the ORV can move and the throttle remains deactivated, posing a crash hazard and risk of serious injury.

Courtesy: CPSC

It is estimated around 2,000 of these ORVs were sold in the U.S. and about 175 were sold in Canada.

Polaris Industries can be contacted by phone at 1-800-765-2747 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at the Polaris website and click on “Product Safety News” located under the “Safety Column” at the bottom of the page or www.polaris.com/en-us/recalls to check if your vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls.

Customers can also contact Polaris’ owner connections team at Owner.Connections@polaris.com or via an online forum.