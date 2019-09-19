Poconos Selected in Top 5 Destinations for Fall Foliage

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Good news for those who love the show from Mother Nature. Just in time for the arrival of fall’s splendor, the Pocono Mountains has been chosen by USA TODAY 10Best readers as the 4th Best Destination for Fall Foliage for 2019.

This is yet another year the region has been recognized as one of the best spots to see the leaves change.

“The Pocono Mountains are ablaze with hues of red, orange and yellow come autumn, thanks to the area’s 127 species of indigenous trees, plants and shrubs,” states USA TODAY 10Best. “Leaf peepers can hop in the car for a scenic cruise along Route 507 near Lake Wallenpaupack or climb aboard a fall foliage train.”

Nominees were chosen by a panel of experts including editors from USA TODAY and readers were able to cast their votes once daily on the 10Best.com website.

The Pocono Mountains is beginning to see those vibrant oranges, yellows and reds atop the trees throughout our four-county region.

According to the Pocono Vacation Bureau there are numerous ways to take in autumn’s natural beauty including driving through the heart of the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area on Route 209 or Route 6 takes you through the historic towns of Milford, Hawley and Honesdale where you can dine, shop and bask in the surrounding fall foliage.

Currently, the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau provides a fall foliage forecast updated every Thursday through the end of October that helps visitors and residents know where, when and how to experience the season and its brilliant views.