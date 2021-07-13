Poconos resort houses America’s first virtual reality waterslide

POCONO MANOR, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A waterslide experience unlike any other in the country housed right in our own backyard.





Whether you choose to fly through outer space, battle a medieval dragon or run with wildlife through a jungle safari, this slippery experience submerges you into more than just water.

“It was awesome. It was better than a normal ride, I’d love to see the other ones, just because it was pretty interesting to be in a different world,” said Jess Askey.

The new virtual reality feature on the ‘anaconda’ ride at Kalahari Resort in the Poconos made a big splash with guests on Tuesday. It’s all made possible by a partnership with ballast technologies.

“As they’re going down the real waterslide, they will see these immersive worlds around them. So, it just makes water sliding a whole lot more fun,” said Stephen Greenwood, CEO of Ballast VR.

Fun for everyone. People of all ages tested out the new ride that’s the first of its kind in the united states.

“We had a lot of fun. It was a blast coming down, it’s fast, it’s a lot of fun, kids love it, yeah we had a great time,” said Paul Zendler.

It’s as simple as scanning the goggles, strapping them in place, and sliding down the attraction.

“There’s sensors that are placed along with the waterslide that keep everything perfectly synchronized, the headsets are designed in a way that they’re soft and easy to manipulate in water, and obviously waterproof,” stated Greenwood.

For some, once down the virtual slide wasn’t enough.

“We’re gonna go back on now,” said Paul Zendler.

Tickets for the ride can be purchased at the resort.