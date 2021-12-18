Poconos non-profit 4th annual toy drive for kids in need

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local non-profit in the Poconos is stepping up to make sure children in need have a present under their Christmas tree.

The Do More 570 Foundation started its annual toy drive four years ago working with other businesses to collect as many toys and donations as possible.

Volunteers picked up nearly 300 new and unwrapped toys that will be distributed to anyone in the community on Sunday.

“There’s no verification of income type things like a lot of the organizations have and I’m glad that we can help give underprivileged children a Christmas,” said Denise Smith, volunteer at the Do More 570 Foundation.

Those in need of toys for the holiday can pick them up at the v-f-w post 25-40 in East Stroudsburg on Sunday afternoon.