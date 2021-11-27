STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Poconos is celebrating ‘Small Business Saturday as shoppers braved the cold and visited their favorite local businesses.





Small business Saturday is a nationwide movement and has been recognized in the Pocono Mountains for the last 12 years.

Pocono Soap in downtown Stroudsburg is one of the businesses participating in the movement and told us they had customers waiting outside before they opened.

“Spending your money locally and especially at the start of what’s going to be the slow season after Christmas, is really important. It really revitalizes your area and it’s funneling money right back into your community,” said Erik Diemer, a sales associate at Pocono Soap.

Pocono Soap along with many other stores are offering discounts and displaying new products for today’s celebration.