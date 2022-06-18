STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Animal lovers got the chance to see baby cubs and foxes at the Pocono Wildlife’s annual open house on Saturday.

The Wildlife Rehab and Education Center takes care of injured, orphaned, and sick animals across nine counties in order to get them back into the wild.

Families are able to pay to get a look behind the scenes at how they care for the animals.





The center runs off donations and the director said events like this help keep their doors open.

“This event hopefully is what pays for seven electric bills, the garbage pick-up, fixing things that are broken, constructing new enclosures, medical care for the animals,” explained Kathy Uhler, the director of the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center.

A new animal enclosure was put on debut at the open house.

Eagle Scout Jordan Smalley said it took nearly four months to raise money for and build the enclosure, but Smalley said seeing the screeching owls inside his project made it worthwhile.





“It feels good because I’ve gone up here a lot when I was younger helping out with scouts and help dropping off animals if they needed it,” Smalley told Eyewitness News.

If you didn’t get to stop by on Saturday, the open house will continue on Sunday at 11 am.