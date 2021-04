POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pocono Twp. Police are asking the public to help them identify the man in the pictures below who they say allegedly stole a credit card in Pocono Township and used it at the Foot Locker in the Stroud Mall twice over the last weekend.











Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at (570) 992-9911 and ask to speak to a Pocono Township Officer.