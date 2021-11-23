Pocono Township police pursuit leads to car crashing into traffic light

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are saying one vehicle crashed into a traffic light after refusing to pull over for an officer.

According to the Pocono Township, around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle for recklessly passing cars while speeding on State Route 611.

Police say the vehicle refused to pull over, requiring the officer to engage in a pursuit. The chase ended at the intersection of Warner Road and Cherry Lane Road where the driver took out a traffic light, according to officers.





Oiffclas say the driver was not injured during the crash.

Police are asking those driving in this area to proceed with caution until the township’s signal contractor is able to install a temporary traffic light.