POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters remained on the scene of the strip mall blaze from early Sunday morning until early that evening. The fire also meant road closures for much of the day, including Route 611.

Smoke continues to fill the air and a hot spot flared up just as Eyewitness News Reporter Gianna Galli was leaving resulting in a call once again to firefighters.

The strip mall is taped off and police were helping direct traffic on busy Route 611 which reopened later in the day.

Many people lined the road, concerned about the strip mall built in 1990, and whose future is now uncertain.

Eyewitness News spoke with a few people who stopped by the scene.

One man says he visited the shopping center weekly to attend therapy sessions at one of the businesses and is now to pieces.

Another person, who works for Hertz, one of a few businesses that was untouched by the fire, said the fire and damage was beyond anything he could have imagined.

“I feel bad because a lot of people need it so a lot of people come here every day like me doing programs like me and I know they got a lot o business in there, I’m sure like 18 shops 18 oh my god you know that’s so sad,” said Eliezer Cinzorn, resident of Stroudsburg.

“It’s a shame because it was a booming little area here, it was always busy, always constant. Hopefully in the morning, we can make some kind of progress, still reopen, and do some kind of service to the community we usually do renting vehicles,” Hertz employee Peter Sandles

A State Police Fire Marshal is trying to determine what sparked the fire.