Pocono tourism and travel seeing a big rise in business

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News spoke with the Pocono Pub, a local restaurant n Stroudsburg and I spoke with Camelback Resort in Tannersville about their Opening Day.

Both businesses say they’re seeing a huge influx of tourists in the area and are they are nearly back to pre-pandemic earnings.

Locals say since certain places in the Poconos, like Camelback, provide outdoor activities, they haven’t noticed a decline in tourism, despite an uptick of COVID cases in Pennsylvania.

Reporter Sydney Kostus will have more on this story at 5:00 p.m. on Eyewitness News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos