POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pocono Mountain West High School students against destructive decisions held its safety carnival, with the main topic of it impaired driving.





Students had the chance to try a field sobriety test with the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department while wearing impaired goggles and also got to drive in the safety simulator that creates impaired driving scenarios.

We spoke to one of the police officers helping out about the importance of spreading this information to students ahead of prom and graduation season





Reporter Sydney Kostus hears reactions from students who tried out the activities on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.