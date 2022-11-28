WHITE HAVEN, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Last year, a ski resort in the Poconos struggled to operate due to staffing shortages. Now, resort officials have worked all during the offseason to make sure it didn’t happen again.

Here at Jack Frost Ski Resort, officials are gearing up for its opening day Friday.

General manager Trent Poole tells Eyewitness News its snowmaking process has been smooth despite recent mild weather.

“We have some temperatures in the forecast, some lower ones in the coming week so we’re gonna blow a little bit more this week and make sure that the opening is nice and we have plenty of trails to offer for everybody,” said Poole.

Last season, Jack Frost and Big Boulder struggled with staffing shortages, causing longer lines and season-long tubing closures.

Poole says this time around, they’re fully staffed after bumping their minimum wage to 20 dollars an hour.

“We wanted to commit to our guests and the first way to do that was we need to reinvest in our employees. So we focused on our employees who worked hard each and every day,” explained Poole.

This season marks Jack Frost’s 50th anniversary and Big Boulder’s 75th, huge milestones celebrated with new upgrades.

To help improve its operations, Jack Frost and Big Boulder got five brand new ski lifts. The proceeds from the old ones are donated to local first responders.

“Lake Harmony Fire and Rescue and Lake Harmony Rescue Squad and Albrightsville. All of those folks give back to us each and every day so we thought, take this opportunity to give back to them,” stated Poole.

Visit this website to purchase a seasonal pass for Jack Frost.