Pocono Raceway to host five races in three days—all without fans present

LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pocono Raceway in Monroe County has announced they will host five races over three days, including a NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader. They are teaming up with Pocono Organics, a regenerative organic farm located on track property, for Saturday’s Race for Family Farms program.

The dates of the races have not changed: Friday-Sunday, June 26th-28th.

Saturday’s Cup Series race is called the “Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with Rodale Institute,” and Sunday’s Cup Series race is called the “Pocono 350”.

No fans will be in attendance as previously announced in accordance with with PA officials’ guidance.

