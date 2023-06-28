LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Attorney General Michelle Henry will be partnering with Pocono Raceway for its annual Drug Take Back event.

This will be during the NASCAR race weekend from July 21 to 23. Anyone who attends during these three days will be able to bring unneeded and outdated prescription medication to be safely disposed of.

The take-back location will be outside the main entrance under the flagpole at the raceway.

“My office has shown a steadfast commitment to fighting the opioid epidemic from all angles, and the most effective tactic for avoiding addiction and overdose is prevention,” Attorney General Henry said.

Most heroin and fentanyl addictions start with prescription pills, which are too often easily accessible in homes says Attorney General Henry.

“It is a way for everyone to do their part in fighting the opioid epidemic that continues to take Pennsylvanians’ lives every day.” Attorney General Henry continued

Since the Office of Attorney General’s first partnered event with Pocono Raceway in 2018, they have collected about 450 pounds of medication.

Pocono Raceway says it is proud to continue its partnership with the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General.