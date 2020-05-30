Live Now
Pocono Raceway hosts Notre Dame class of 2020 high school graduation

LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pocono Raceway hosted the Notre Dame class of 2020 high school graduation on Saturday,.

Students and their families were encouraged to remain inside their cars for the ceremony and follow CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines. Students were also encouraged to decorate their cars.

Each student was called and proceeded to line up behind the pace car on the track. Once all names were called, the pace car led them in a victory lap across the finish line.

Reporter Revathi Janaswamy will have the story on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.

