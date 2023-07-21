LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While racing is the main attraction at the Pocono Raceway track, there are plenty of other things going on.

Inside the annual fan fair is the Vet Village where Pocono Raceway honors the veterans and military members.

Race fans can come see and interact with all kinds of military displays and technology. The Vet Village features a helicopter here that visitors can go inside of and even sit in the cock pit.

NASCAR and Pocono Raceway are big supporters of our military and what they do for us, so along with the displays, there’s a bunch veteran-based organizations as well.

“Because what NASCAR does for our service members is beyond amazing they help us get the word out, they are very giving they are all about our military and about patriotism,” said Tiffany Montoro, Keystone Military Families Volunteer.

The Veteran Village will be at the Pocono Raceway all weekend long. It’s encouraged fans to come on over and check it all out, not only to have some fun, but to learn and understand more about what our military does for us here back home.