LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Pocono Raceway will no longer be hosting the IndyCar series.

In a statement released today from the Pocono Raceway CEO Nick Igdalsky, he says “the partnership with the premier open-wheel series in the United States has concluded for now”.

The letter went on to say that “It has been a pleasure to work with IndyCar representatives during this honest and candid negotiation”.

No details on the negotiations were released.