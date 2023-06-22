LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The NEPA community is helping with the repair of the collapsed I-95 bridge. Governor Josh Shapiro aims to have I-95 completely reopened by the upcoming weekend. To do this, he’s asked for the help of some companies here in our area.

Pocono Raceway is sending its jet dryer truck used to assist in the completion of the project. The vehicle is traditionally used to dry the track on race days.

“It’s really a jet engine that’s strapped onto a Chevy Silverado,” said Ricky Durst, senior director of marketing for the Pocono Raceway.

With the impending rain, The truck is being used to keep the asphalt dry so they can put lines down on the pavement.

“It’s the right thing to do, right? We have the talent, we have the equipment to be part of the solution,” Durst explained.

Durst says it’s also important that they lend a hand as they gear up to host their NASCAR races in July which bring in thousands of people from across Pennsylvania and the rest of the U.S.

“We need these roads open full tilt so that tourism can continue to drive the economy here in northeast Pennsylvania,” Durst continued.

Kuharchik Construction in Luzerne County has been assisting with the project since the very beginning.

They’ve been serving as the intelligent transportation systems provider for the district six region of PennDOT, as well as other various different districts of Pennsylvania.

“Those responsibilities include the CCTV cameras, the variable message signs, the fiberoptic network connectivity, and other critical network infrastructure that connects the actual devices back to the RTMC, the Remote Traffic Management Center,” stated President and CEO of Kukarchik Construction, Robert Bresnahan.

Bresnahan says it’s been a privilege for his company to do its part in the project.

“It’s humbling that a company right out of here in Northeastern Pennsylvania is able to have boots on the ground and the field, and supply and help the resources in the I-95 area,” said Bresnahan.

Governor Shapiro acknowledged the work of the tradesmen and women on Twitter and attributes the swift reopening to their efforts.