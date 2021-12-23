Pocono Pharmacy in Stroudsburg offers COVID take-home test

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pocono Pharmacy in Stroudsburg says their rapid take-home COVID-19 tests have been selling off the shelves because of the holidays.

The test, including one called ‘BinaxNOW,’ is a test where you follow the instructions by swabbing each nostril and getting a rapid COVID-19 test within 15 minutes.





According to the BinaxNOW box instructions, it has a 90% accuracy rate. The local pharmacy says they sold more than 100 boxes of the tests in one day. Today, they were expecting a shipment of more than 200.

