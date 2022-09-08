LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Poconos is home to many resorts that attract guests from across the country.

In just over a week a new entertainment destination will be added to that list. The cut of a ribbon officially welcomes Pocono’s newest entertainment venue – Poconos Park.

The 40-million dollar development, formerly known as mt. Laurel performing arts center was bought by roots real estate – headed by John Oakes.

He tells Eyewitness News, that the renovations of the 200-plus acre venue were a heavy task.

“Cut down fences, and put up new fences, and cleaned this and cleaned that, and we’re just getting ready for everybody to come party in the Poconos with us,” stated John Oakes, CEO/president, of Poconos Park.





Oakes says the opening is an entrepreneurial dream come true – and it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the community.

“I feel like we’re a piece to the tourism puzzle here. So many people. If you don’t live in the Poconos as a full-time resident, a lot of people come here for the weekend on Friday and Saturday to escape whatever city they’re running away from to enjoy the beautiful great outdoors,” explained Oakes.

An official with the Pocono chamber of commerce says they’re thankful that the property is getting another chance to thrive.

“We are all about supporting businesses large and small and so we’re so excited to see the draw that this location will have, and what it will bring to the local economy,” stated Hayden Rinde, manager at Pocono Chamber of Commerce.

Thousands of tickets have already been sold that will fill these seats for next week’s ‘Cowboy Luau.’ starting on friday, country artist brett young is scheduled to headline.

Country artist Brantley Gilbert is also expected to take the stage in Poconos Park’s ‘Cowboy Luau’ next Saturday.

There are still tickets available for next week’s ‘Cowboy Luau.’ For more information, head to Cowboy Luau’s website.