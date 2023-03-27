LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Food prices remain at above-historical average rates and one local farm in the Poconos is working to help those in a pinch.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, all food prices are predicted to increase by 7.5% in 2023.

Many seeing that higher costs at the grocery store are turning to local produce shops, such as Pocono Organics in Long Pond.

Pocono Organics is one of North America’s largest regenerative organic certified farm that spans across 388 acres.

The farm plants and sells organic produce like cucumbers, tomatoes, and sweet corn, but also offers cooking and children’s classes to help educate the community about nutrition.

As we’re just days away from April, the farm is gearing up to seed for the warmer season and is also welcoming new members for its community-supported agriculture program.

This is the program’s third year, which helps the farm buy seeds and supplies, but also encourages local groups to purchase memberships for area families in need.

“It’s amazing, it’s not just just for families in need, it’s for all families to make sure they’re getting their hands on some great, organic produce. Farm fresh produce here at the farm. So we want to make sure people have the ability to get nutritional, you know wonderful food that they can actually grow from, just like we keep growing,” said Jeanine Hofbauer, corporate director of marketing with Pocono Organics.

Pocono Organics officials say they work closely with organizations and school districts to identify those families in need.

The deadline to sign-up for the program is April 15.