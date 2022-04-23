BLAKESLEE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pocono organics in Blakeslee held its first-ever earth day celebration event.

Several vendors set up tents and activities for people to stop by and check out at the organic farm.

Snakes and turtles also made an appearance but the animals weren’t limited to reptiles. There was even a skunk.

“We’re happy to have folks come from the public to be able to celebrate with us cause this is also a celebration of earth day so they coincide together so we’re thrilled,” said Chris Barrett, CEO/director at the Pocono Mountains Visitor’s Bureau.

Pick-up volunteers also received food vouchers and prize tickets as a ‘Thank You’ for their time and dedication.