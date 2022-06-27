STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau (PMVB) awarded $292,000 to 24 regional projects on June 27.
The PMVB utilized funds from the Hotel Occupancy Tax to award money to local government entities to improve the quality of life in Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Carbon Counties.
Representatives from the PMVB call it the “Community Impact Grant,” and thanks to its success, Chris Barrett, President and CEO of PMVB, said they plan to do it again in the future.
For information on future grant opportunities, check out Poconos Mountain’s grant website.
Here is the distribution of the first round of the Community Impact grants:
- Barrett Township: $15,000 for Community Park at Ice Lake development
- Bowmanstown Borough: $1,600 for upgrading outdated playground equipment
- Coolbaugh Township: $11,500 for additional parking for basketball courts, benches & trail markers at open space property
- East Stroudsburg Little League: $15,000 for Konawalik Field capital improvements
- GO Collaborative: $7,500 for seasonal planters for Main Street & Snowmen of Stroudsburg
- Hamilton Township: $10,000 for repairing the roof of the historic estate open seasonally for tours
- Hawley Borough: $1,925 for a skatepark mural project at Bingham Park
- Honesdale Borough: $7,800 for four Welcome to Honesdale signs, landscaping
- Jackson Township: $30,000 for baseball field renovations
- Jim Thorpe Borough: $9,000 for Jim Thorpe Mausoleum Monument parking improvements
- Lansford Alive: $280 for a borough-wide beautification project
- Lehighton Downtown Partnership: $5,000 for lighting trees on First Street for safety, beautification
- Middle Smithfield Township: $20,000 for installing a kiosk at Community & Cultural Center
- Milford Borough: $14,000 for purchasing 12 new garbage receptacles for the commercial district
- Mount Pocono Borough: $6,000 for the Borough Hall beautification project
- Newfoundland Library: $1,150 for converting the storage area to the community hub
- Palmerton Borough #1: $2,300 for beautification & landscaping of borough entrance
- Palmerton Borough #2: $5,000 for Third Street basketball court upgrades
- Pleasant Valley FBLA: $10,000 for Future Business Leaders of America to National Leadership Conference
- Pocono Township: $40,000 for replacing outdated playground equipment at TLC Park
- Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm: $40,000 for rehabilitation of 1850 Bank Barn
- Tobyhanna Township: $25,000 for Pocono Summit West traffic & safety improvements
- Waymart Borough Council: $4,000 for adding steps to restored D&H Gravity Open Air Car, making it accessible to visitors
- Women Veterans Museum: $10,000 for improvements to a facility in Mount Pocono
“Our goal is to give back to our local governments and organizations that do so much for
residents as well as the nearly 30 million guests who visit the Pocono Mountains each year,” Barrett said.