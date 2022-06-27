STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau (PMVB) awarded $292,000 to 24 regional projects on June 27.

The PMVB utilized funds from the Hotel Occupancy Tax to award money to local government entities to improve the quality of life in Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Carbon Counties.

Representatives from the PMVB call it the “Community Impact Grant,” and thanks to its success, Chris Barrett, President and CEO of PMVB, said they plan to do it again in the future.

For information on future grant opportunities, check out Poconos Mountain’s grant website.

Here is the distribution of the first round of the Community Impact grants:

Barrett Township: $15,000 for Community Park at Ice Lake development

Bowmanstown Borough: $1,600 for upgrading outdated playground equipment

Coolbaugh Township: $11,500 for additional parking for basketball courts, benches & trail markers at open space property

East Stroudsburg Little League: $15,000 for Konawalik Field capital improvements

GO Collaborative: $7,500 for seasonal planters for Main Street & Snowmen of Stroudsburg

Hamilton Township: $10,000 for repairing the roof of the historic estate open seasonally for tours

Hawley Borough: $1,925 for a skatepark mural project at Bingham Park

Honesdale Borough: $7,800 for four Welcome to Honesdale signs, landscaping

Jackson Township: $30,000 for baseball field renovations

Jim Thorpe Borough: $9,000 for Jim Thorpe Mausoleum Monument parking improvements

Lansford Alive: $280 for a borough-wide beautification project

Lehighton Downtown Partnership: $5,000 for lighting trees on First Street for safety, beautification

Middle Smithfield Township: $20,000 for installing a kiosk at Community & Cultural Center

Milford Borough: $14,000 for purchasing 12 new garbage receptacles for the commercial district

Mount Pocono Borough: $6,000 for the Borough Hall beautification project

Newfoundland Library: $1,150 for converting the storage area to the community hub

Palmerton Borough #1: $2,300 for beautification & landscaping of borough entrance

Palmerton Borough #2: $5,000 for Third Street basketball court upgrades

Pleasant Valley FBLA: $10,000 for Future Business Leaders of America to National Leadership Conference

Pocono Township: $40,000 for replacing outdated playground equipment at TLC Park

Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm: $40,000 for rehabilitation of 1850 Bank Barn

Tobyhanna Township: $25,000 for Pocono Summit West traffic & safety improvements

Waymart Borough Council: $4,000 for adding steps to restored D&H Gravity Open Air Car, making it accessible to visitors

Women Veterans Museum: $10,000 for improvements to a facility in Mount Pocono

“Our goal is to give back to our local governments and organizations that do so much for

residents as well as the nearly 30 million guests who visit the Pocono Mountains each year,” Barrett said.