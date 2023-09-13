STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The rain didn’t stop the largest volunteer event of the year that kicked off today in the Poconos.

A sea of smiling faces lined up at Barley Creek in Pocono Township on Wednesday. The rainy morning did not put a damper on those checking in and picking up their “Live United” shirts to take part in the Pocono Mountains United Way ‘Day of Caring.’

“Volunteering is a great way to show others by example of the power of community. It’s a way to bring people together, to talk about ideas, and to have really meaningful experiences,” stated Todd Nemura, Director of Resource Development at Pocono Mountains United Way. (PMUW)

The daylong event is the largest for volunteering in Monroe County with hundreds of people donating their time, talent, and treasure to highlight the great work of all local non-profits.

One of the events for ‘Day of Caring’ is painting these little potted plants to then be handed out to Monroe County Meals on Wheels clients. As volunteers are spread across 15 locations to participate, they’re also connecting with one another.

“We need to work with government officials, we need to work with our peer agencies, and we need to work with businesses who have expertise in all the different kinds of things that we provide services to the community for,” explained Tom Campbell, Director of Housing Initiatives at PMUW.

While its focus is on the mission of building community. The event also helps spread the word about other services United Way provides to those in need.

“We help people whether it be not being able to pay rent, or job insecurity, or just certain situations that you may face every day,” said Shaun Cave, marketing intern at PMUW.

To be successful, happy, and healthy, Nemura says they have to tackle the obstacles together as a team.