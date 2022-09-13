DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monroe County’s largest single-event fundraiser is just days away from taking place.

This year, the non-profit Women’s Resources of Monroe County is one of the recipients of the Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser.

The resource center has been around since 1980, offering free and confidential services for anyone who is a victim of domestic and sexual abuse. It provides a safe emergency shelter and a 24/7 hotline. The hotline, 570-421-4200, received more than 2,000 calls in 2021, the most they’ve seen in a one-year period.

“It means the world for us to be able to be that light in the darkness for someone who is going through quite possibly the most terrible traumatic things anyone can experience in their lifetime,” said Lauren Peterson, the Executive Director of Women’s Resources of Monroe County.

The Women’s Resources of Monroe County is looking for more volunteers. To learn how to sign up head to their website for more information.

The Pocono Mountain Community Fundraiser event will be held Wednesday evening at Mount Airy Resort.