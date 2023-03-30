PARADISE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several charity organizations in the Pocono Mountains hit the jackpot. Mount Airy Casino Resort did a little spring cleaning by donating $80,000 worth of brand-new merchandise to several non-profits.

Luggage, blankets, cookware, and first aid kits are just some of the items that organizations like Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Habitat for Humanity, and Women’s Resources were able to load up on.

“If we were to purchase that on our own, we would kind of break the bank because we are a non-profit. Things are pretty tight so it’s tough to get financial assistance from outside sources. It was great that Mount Airy reached out and that they are providing back to the community,” said James Ellison, Program Specialist with Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Monroe and Carbon Counties.

“Part of being a business in any community is the ability to give back to that community and we’re going to keep on doing it as long as these doors are open,” said Ben Koff, General Manager and COO of Mount Airy Casino Resort.

Mount Airy also recently donated thousands of used linens and bedding to Camp Papillon Animal Shelter near Stroudsburg for the cats and dogs.