EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In anticipation of the 2022-2023 season, Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau announced various additions to their multiple resorts across NEPA.

Seven new ski lifts were installed at multiple Pocono Mountain Resorts, one at Camelback Mountain, another at Blue Mountain Resort, two at Big Boulder, and three at Big Boulder.

There are also four new trails at Big Boulder and a renamed trail at Blue Mountain resort. The former Widow Maker trail is now the Curzi’s Cabin trail.

Multiple resorts also saw enhancements for their snowmaking technology, including snow guns, snow-making pumps, and fan guns while replacing pipes throughout the mountains.

Each resort has varying dates to open which is available on their information page.