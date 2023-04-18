STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some good news to share, the Pocono Family YMCA in Stroudsburg received a very big donation Tuesday.

The Farda Foundation presented the Y with a donation of $250,000.

The funds will be used towards children’s services at the YMCA.

YMCA just announced an $18.5 million expansion and renovation project with Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono.

This donation will help greatly with the expansion of services.

“Everybody has a YMCA story. I got my Life Guard certificate here at the age of 14. So you can talk to people who have been here a long time, everybody has something to say about the Y.” said Tony Farda of the Farda Foundation.

The Y is hoping to break ground on the project in 2024 and is looking to secure more grants and donations to help reach their project’s goal.