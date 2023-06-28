STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pocono Chamber of Commerce announced they are looking for help supporting the local businesses that were destroyed in the fire at Fountain Court.

In a statement, the Pocono Chamber of Commerce said anyone who would like to help they are specifically looking for:

A commercial kitchen that can be used on a temporary basis

Office space or equipment that can be used on a temporary basis

If anyone is interested in helping, message the Pocono Chamber of Commerce letting them know what you can offer.

Those who have been directly affected are asked to contact the organization as soon as possible letting them know what you need.

For more information on the Pocono Chamber of Commerce, visit their website.