GILBERT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A festival bringing awareness to CBD and medical marijuana made a stop in the Poconos for the weekend.

The Canna Med Show features dozens of vendors including medical marijuana dispensaries and live entertainment. This is the festival’s first time hosting at the West End Fairgrounds.











One of the organizers tells Eyewitness News they want to educate the public on the health benefits associated with hemp and marijuana.

“We’re just trying to normalize the use of medical marijuana and remove the stigma associated with it,” explained April Fairfield, the Organizer of Pocono Canna Festival.

The two-day festival continues sunday morning at the fairgrounds starting at 10:00 a.m.