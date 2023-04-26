POCONOS, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A region-wide search is underway for the best local band in the area. The end goal of the Poconos Park Battle of the Bands competition is to open for a rock and roll hall of famers.

Lead guitarist Tom, bass player Darren, Raymond kickin’ it on the drums, and lead singer Tracy make up the Stroudsburg-based band Pocono Posse.

“Music’s my life. You know, to me without music, you’d be missing a lot. You know it’s feeling, it’s an expression,” said Tom Vanluvender, lead guitarist of Pocono Posse.

But now the band is working toward another dream, to open for Lynyrd Skynyrd as part of the upcoming lost highway motorcycle show and concert at Poconos Park.

“Skynyrd’s been a big influence to most of every southern rock band out there. I mean they’re a fantastic band, everybody wants to open for Skynyrd,” stated Vanluvender.

Pocono posse is one of the dozens competing in the Battle of the Bands competition, the winner to be voted for by the region to kick off the May festival. Poconos Park CEO John Oakes says working with local talent is one of the priorities the venue aims to achieve this concert season.

“Providing an opportunity to aspiring musicians that want to grow their career and giving them an opportunity to play live with national and global touring acts, is just an amazing opportunity to be able to share,” said Oakes.

The Lost Highway Festival begins on May 19th at Pocono Harley Davidson in Tannersville with a first responders motorcycle ride. But until then, the battle is on.

“We hope we win, you know but there’s a lot of competition, there’s a lot of great bands out there. To play on a stage like that with those kinds of bands, you know that’s what you do when you learn how to play. You just want to get on that stage and play for people and that’s what we’re doing,” described Darren Pastor, bass player of Pocono Posse.

Bands have until Monday to sign-up for the contest.