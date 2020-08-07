Pocono Arts Council hosts show for artists to share their work

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pocono Arts Council is having their first show since January. They were working from home for months and decided to hold a show dedicated to the “pandemic pause”—giving the artists a space to share their most present works and a space to potentially sell their work as well.

Summer months are when artists usually sell their work the most at fairs and festivals but this year most of those opportunities have been canceled. The Pocono Arts Council is also helping artists sell their work virtually. The executive director explains the reasoning for the show.





“We wanted to give artists a chance to express themselves to see what kind of creativity happened during quarantine. Opening this up to the community and opening the gallery allows them to show their work,” said Susan Randall, executive director of the Pocono Arts Council.

The show is open on 701 Main Street in Stroudsburg during normal business hours. You can schedule an appointment or check out their website.