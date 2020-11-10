PNC Bank, Military Warriors Support Foundation donate home to local veteran

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — PNC Bank and Military Warriors Support Foundation teamed up to provide a home to a US Marine Corps veteran.





Nate Terzano and his family accepted the keys to their new home. The ceremony included a posting of the flags and blessing of the home along with remarks from Mayor Paige Cognetti.

This is the first time PNC donated a home in Northeast Pennsylvania and the fifth year overall that the bank has worked with Military Warriors Support to donate a home to a deserving veteran.

Logan Westrope will have more about the home donation in later editions of Eyewitness News.