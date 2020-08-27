Plymouth shooting has neighbors on edge

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The investigation into a daylight shooting in Plymouth is ongoing Thursday.

One man is in the hospital and police are trying find the gunman. The male victim was found at a home on Jeanette Street.

The shooting has people in this neighborhood on edge.

“I came outside there was a bunch of cop cars out here and the neighbors are looking out. I was shocked to hear someone was shot,” Tanya McManus of Plymouth told Eyewitness News.

McManus could not believe what was happening just down the street. A man who was shot is taken from a home on Jeanette Street and placed into an ambulance. McNanus says her two young sons are usually out in front playing.

“We just happened to be lucky we’d were in the house when this all happened, usually all the kids are out playing on the street with each other on the road. It’s usually quite quiet and everybody gets along.”

A female friend of the victim told Eyewitness News that the victim was shot on Ferry Street while he sat in a gold car. The victim drove himself to the home on Jeanette Street, she called 911.

John lives across the street and watched the drama unfold.

“This area is usually not that bad. I’ve lived here for nearly two years it’s the first time I’ve seen anything like this.”

The victim is being treated at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. The victim’s injuries are not life threatening.Investigators say they are trying to find the shooter.