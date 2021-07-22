Plymouth man sentenced on child porn charges

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Plymouth man was sentenced to 12-24 years in prison Thursday on child pornography charges.

Police say Christopher Robert Williams, 41, of Plymouth uploaded and shared child pornography between 2015 and 2020.

Williams was charged back in February of 2020.

According to court papers, the images depicted children of all ages. One of the images depicted a child believed to be less than two years old, being sexually assaulted.

Williams was given for time served of 566 days.