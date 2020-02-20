Plymouth man faces child porn charges

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A Plymouth man is facing hundreds of child pornography charges.

Christopher Williams, 39, of Cambria Street is accused of possessing and distributing hundreds of sexually explicit pictures of children.

Earlier this month, authorities received numerous cyber tips that someone was uploading child porn online.

The sites include Google, Yahoo, Hotmail, Twitter and Snapchat.

According to court papers, the images depicted children of all ages. One of the images depicted a child believed to be less than two years old, being sexually assaulted.

Police believe Williams at times used WiFi at his workplace, U.S. Green Fiber in Laflin, to distribute the images.

Williams told investigators, he had the child porn on his Samsung Galaxy cellphone stored in an app, as well as on other electronic storage devices.

Williams is charged with hundreds of counts of disseminating child porn, and possessing child porn.

He is jailed in Luzerne County awaiting a preliminary hearing on February 26.