PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Luzerne County girl is living her dream and making a difference by opening her very own exotic bird rescue.

10-year-old Evlyn Lyons runs the rescue out of her Plymouth home with the help of her supportive family.

During a grand opening today, people stopped by to meet the birds and learn about Evlyn’s efforts.

She currently has 25 exotic birds in her care and screens interested adopters to find them forever homes.

“It took her a lot of hard work to get here, so it’s kind of relieving, but exciting at the same time. She’s able to work with people, have them come in now, and work with the birds,” said Linda Uren, Evlyn’s Mother.

Plymouth Borough’s Zoning Board approved Evlyn’s Rescue in May.

Evlyn’s Rescue is licensed by the state and she teamed up with specialized veterinarians.

You can find more information on Evlyn’s Rescue on their Facebook page.