Plymouth Borough votes to cover fire services for Plymouth Township

PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) On Tuesday night, Plymouth Borough Council voted unanimously on an agreement to render fire services to Plymouth Township, as well as collect on prior services rendered.

With the Plymouth Township Fire Rescue Tilbury Station decommissioned, Larksville, West Nanticoke and Plymouth Borough fire departments have had to cover the area up until now.

What does this mean for Plymouth Borough and the other aiding communities? Are there opportunities for Plymouth Township Fire Rescue to come back online? With Pennsylvania fighting to keep volunteer fire services up and running, what are the steps moving forward?

Eyewitness News is reaching out to Plymouth Borough and fire officials to find answers.

Reporter Kevin Hayes will have more in an Eyewitness News digital exclusive.