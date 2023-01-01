LAKE WALLENPAUPACK, WAYNE & PIKE COUNTIES (WBRE/WYOU) — Taking the plunge for a good cause. The Tenth Annual Paupack Polar Plunge kicked off Sunday with over 250 participants, the most the plunge has ever seen.

Folks cooled off by getting in the frigid 33-degree waters of Lake Wallenpaupack.

Along with getting a splash in the lake on this New Year’s Day, participants at the fundraiser were entertained with music, a bonfire, and lots of warm food.

There was something for everyone of all ages.

Eyewitness News Weekend Anchor Julie Dunphy and PA live! host Chris Bohinski joined in on the festivities.

All money raised will go towards purchasing new equipment for both the Ledgedale and Tafton dive and rescue teams