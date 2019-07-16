Plenty to See and Do at the Lycoming County Fair

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Lycoming County Fair is underway at the Hughesville fairgrounds. The weather is perfect for the family fun event! Eyewitness News Reporter Morgan Parish spent her day a the fair!

“It’s not Hughesville without the fair,” exclaimed Gina Budman.

Tempting foods for all appetites

“Pulled pork cheeseburgers cheesesteaks chicken cheesesteaks, “noted Zach Nash, Eat and Run Catering.

Games and rides.

“Just something fun for us to do every year it’s definitely a tradition for us to come and walk around and work here,” added Maibren Emig, Hughesville

This is what you can expect when at the 174th edition of the Lycoming County Fair.

There’s one major attraction that delights visitors every year

“At the fair, it’s animals,” said Nancy DeWire.

Dozens of prized animals are on display and for many it is a family affair to take part in the fair.

“We lived on a sheep farm and we had like 80 sheep at one time so we got into it and we wanted to get sheep here in this fair” said Nancy DeWire. She has been bringing her sheep to the fair for more than 40 years, to participate in the annual sheep show. She says it’s a tradition that has been passed down for generations.

“We came with a lamb we got first place with my oldest daughter and it was an awful looking thing so that got us started,” explained DeWire.

Now, she has three grandchildren continuing the tradition.

“This year I tried I did it just to try it out to see if I liked it or not and I really liked it,” said Sierra Dewire, 4h Member

Although being here at the fair is all fun and games for the most part. Those working it say it’s a lot of hard work.

“Well every morning you got to take them out we get here early this morning we got here about 6 o’clock we had to take them out clean their pack wash them out the wash track,” said Travis Fogleman.

Fogleman is a dairy farmer. This is his fifth year working at the fair.

“It’s definitely having fun here at the fair even though it’s a lot of hard work you have a lot of fun in the process.”

Sarah Gardner of Unityville agrees, “We usually just have fun and do all your work at the same time.”

The Lycoming County Fair runs through July 20.