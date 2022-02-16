BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In less than two weeks, Pleasant Valley School District teachers are set to go on strike.

Since January of 2021, the Pleasant Valley School District and the Pleasant Valley Education Association (PVEA) have been negotiating teacher contracts. The last contract expired in June and teachers are currently working under those terms.

Back in November, the association held an informational picket line outside of its school board meeting to raise awareness about the expired contracts.

File image of teachers from the Pleasant Valley School District picketing outside school board meeting in November 2021

“We are in a position where there’s not a whole lot of new teachers coming into the profession, so we want to remain competitive, we want to make sure students at pleasant valley have all the opportunities they can,” stated Drew Dymond, president, PV Education Association.

The association issued a strike notice for February 28th. The district and teachers union have held four meetings since with a state mediator.

The district states there are ways to avoid a strike. Stating in part:

Several options exist to address an impasse between the parties, including a process known as factfinding and non-binding arbitration. The board is very much willing to entertain such options and believes this is the best course to avoiding a strike and getting to a settlement.” Pleasant Valley School District

Dymond says the association hopes to make enough progress to avoid the work stoppage.

“Up until the other day, when they asked us for non-binary arbitration. It’s another stall tactic to drag this out even longer and not have a resolution. We’re looking for a resolution to this as quickly as possible,” explained Dymond.

The district states on its website in part:

Following the February 11th bargaining session the likelihood of a strike has increased. We anticipate the PVEA negotiators will be advising its general membership that a strike will occur on February 28th. Thus, we encourage all families to plan accordingly.” Pleasant Valley School District

The district says its current proposal provides salary increases in 3 out of 4 years. The next negotiation meeting is set for February 25th.

The education association says they have reached out to the district to extend negotiating dates leading up to the strike.