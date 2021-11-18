Pleasant Valley holding informational strike amid contract negotiations

BROADHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pleasant Valley Education Association is raising awareness for teachers working under an expired contract since July.

The education association planned an informational picket line tonight outside of the school board meeting here at the high school.

President Drew Dymond, who is the president of the Pleasant Vally Education Association, tells Eyewitness News deteriorating working conditions and competing with surrounding school districts are key aspects of negotiations with the board.







Although a bargaining session is scheduled next week, he tells me they are no closer now than when they started negotiating back in January.

“Our membership voted overwhelmingly to have a strike authorization. That does not mean we’re actually going on strike, but these next few bargaining sessions definitely will tell us what the next steps are going to be,” said Dymond

“The district recognizes the right of the union to engage as long as it is peaceful and legal. These are difficult times and the district remains committed to negotiating a contract that is fair for the professional employees, students, and taxpayers of the community,” said Pleasant Valley Board of Education President Donna Yozwiak.