Plea Deal Struck in Susquehanna County “Spice” Case

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The president of tobacco shops in Susquehanna County pleaded guilty to money laundering.



Sarabjit Singh entered into a plea agreement in Federal Court Monday in Scranton.

From 2011 to 2013 he sold synthetic marijuana known as “spice” out of “Global Tobacco Outlet” in Gibson Township.



Through a federal investigation the government seized $480,000.



As part of his plea agreement, the “Hallstead Tobacco Junction Inc.” will have to forfeit the money.



The company could also face a $500,000 fine.