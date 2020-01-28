Plea Deal Struck in Susquehanna County “Spice” Case

Live Now
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The president of tobacco shops in Susquehanna County pleaded guilty to money laundering.

Sarabjit Singh entered into a plea agreement in Federal Court Monday in Scranton.

From 2011 to 2013 he sold synthetic marijuana known as “spice” out of “Global Tobacco Outlet” in Gibson Township.

Through a federal investigation the government seized $480,000.

As part of his plea agreement, the “Hallstead Tobacco Junction Inc.” will have to forfeit the money.

The company could also face a $500,000 fine.

