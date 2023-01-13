SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of people spent the night in downtown Scranton playing cornhole for a good cause.

Two Lackawanna County-based organizations joined forces to host a cornhole tournament with a charitable twist. Participation helps put food on the table for local families in need.

Bags were flying inside the Hilton Hotel in downtown Scranton. Around 30 teams of two had a fun time testing their skill in support of the non-profit Bread Basket of NEPA.

“The need in the community is growing every day as the economy changes and not for the better. We’re seeing more of a need for food than ever before and feeding neighbors is our mission,” said Rosemary Bohenek, president of the Bread Basket of NEPA board of directors.

Bread Basket of NEPA operates seven food pantries throughout Lackawanna County, serving families, seniors and veterans.

The organization partnered with NEPA Cornhole to host the fundraiser.

“We have a lot of our players that play in the league here supporting. They really show up and support local organizations, all of our events, especially the fundraisers. A lot of them, if they win the event they donate money back toward the cause,” explained TJ Griffiths, co-owner of NEPA Cornhole.

Money raised from the tournament helps Bread Basket of NEPA fight food insecurity and expand its services, including delivering food to those in need through Doordash.

“It’s been so great and we’re reaching people we never reached before, the most vulnerable people who can’t go out to a pantry. We’re bringing them fresh foods, fresh vegetables, proteins, really important stuff,” said Phoebe Wilson, executive director of Bread Basket of NEPA.

Like most charitable organizations, Bread Basket of NEPA relies on the kindness of the community to continue its essential efforts.

“All of our pantries are getting busier and busier and benefits that were available during covid are ending, so we anticipate a very busy winter,” Wilson told Eyewitness News.

This fundraiser was the first of its kind for Bread Basket of NEPA.

To learn more about it and how you can get involved with NEPA cornhole, head to their website.