Plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients could help others

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Blood donation centers are asking people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate convalescent plasma.

That includes people like Rick Morelli, of Sugarloaf, who had the virus and donated plasma at the Miller Keystone Blood Center in Pittston Township.



“For someone like myself who had it, I was fine and just dealt with it. But to be able to come back here and spend an hour of time only, and possibly make someone healthier and save lives… It’s a great thing,” Morelli said.



“I guess the word convalescent is because it helps to help others heal,” Kathy Rowinski, account manager at the Miller Keystone Blood Center said.



Rowinski says the bodies of people with COVID-19 develop antibodies for the virus to help fight it. Those antibodies can be found in plasma, the liquid part of blood.

“And right now, there’s some very good evidence, very anecdotal, but there is evidence that those antibodies can be used to treat other patients,” Rowinski said.

It takes one hour to donate plasma. Rowinski says one plasma donation can help save four patients.

“We’re a local blood center. Everything we collect stays here locally, for local hospitals. You could be helping your neighbor right down the road. You could be helping your son or daughter’s school teacher. You could be helping someone—your own family,” Rowinski said.

Eyewitness news spoke with Rick Morelli when he was first diagnosed with coronavirus about a month ago. He says his symptoms were not severe, but he understands the need to help others fight the virus.



“That’s really great. It’s exciting to know that I’m giving back and helping individuals and again, possibly saving their lives. That’s what this is about,” Morelli said.

To donate, click here.