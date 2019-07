Planters Peanuts has a treat for sneaker fans.

The company is selling its own branded sneakers called Crunch Force 1s. The leather shoes feature a combination of blue, yellow, and black.

Company mascot Mr. Peanut appears on the tongue with peanut insoles. The shoes will cost you $170 and are only available on crunchforce1.com until 6 p.m. Friday, June 21.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.