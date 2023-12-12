WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One of the city of Wilkes-Barre’s largest revitalization projects to date is on the horizon.

If the zoning issues are cleared up, a former high school building could see new life.

Efforts are underway to repurpose the historic Meyers High School here in South Wilkes-Barre.

The former Elmer L. Meyers High School opened in South Wilkes-Barre in 1930.

It’s been vacant since the Wilkes-Barre Area School District consolidated Meyers and Coughlin to build a new high school in Plains Township in 2021.

“It’s been sitting there, there’s been break-ins. If you go by the building, you’ll see plywood is boarding up the doors. It’s a shame because the auditorium is beautiful, it has Tiffany glass ceilings, and there’s a lot of memories in there,” said Mayor George Brown.

Mayor George Brown is a graduate of the Meyers class of ’69 who cherishes many memories made here, including meeting his wife.

That’s why he’s excited to hear that “Casey Holdings LLC” is seeking variances for the adaptive reuse of the school.

“It’s an amazing shot in the arm for the economy in the City of Wilkes-Barre, not just South Wilkes-Barre but for the whole city, but also the neighborhoods. I’m looking at how the property values could be affected by this,” added Mayor Brown.

Mayor George Brown is a graduate of the Meyers class of ’69 who cherishes many memories made here, including meeting his wife.

That’s why he’s excited to hear that Casey Holdings LLC is seeking variances for the adaptive reuse of the school.

“This is going to be a great time for us to walk through that building once again, when it’s renovated, and just think about what happened when we went to school here,” continued Mayor Brown.

The LLC has an agreement with the school district to buy the property and stadium for more than $3 million which is contingent upon zoning requests.

Proposed plans for the 250,000-square-foot building include apartments, retail space, a public auditorium venue, a swimming pool, a gym, and pickleball and basketball courts

“This is going to be a great time for us to walk through that building once again, when it’s renovated, and just think about what happened when we went to school here,” says Mayor Brown.

The City of Wilkes-Barre zoning hearing board is scheduled to discuss the topic later this month on Wednesday, December 20 at 4:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers, located on the fourth floor of Wilkes-Barre City Hall.