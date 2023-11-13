PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new plan for a beltway system to connect a pair of major highways in NEPA was unveiled Monday night.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission introduced their Scranton Beltway project plans to Luzerne County residents.

The project will connect I-476 and I-81 at two locations, one in Pittston Township and one in Clarks Summit, to create a beltway system around the greater Scranton area.

The goal is to lessen traffic on 81 while offering congestion relief for others on the road.

“There is no substitute for local knowledge. We don’t know what they know, right? We don’t own their properties. We want them to educate us and what they know,” said Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Assistant Chief Engineer for Design Kevin Scheurich

“People live in their houses, you know. They don’t want to lose them and at the same token, I’m not sure that it’s gonna relieve that much traffic on 81, going on the Turnpike and paying a toll,” said Dupont resident Stanley Knick Jr.

There will be another informational session held tomorrow evening for Clarks Summit residents starting at 6:00 p.m. at the Best Western Plus in South Abington Township.